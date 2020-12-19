Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Byrd scores 20 to lift Marist over Manhattan 61-39

The Associated Press

RIVERDALE, N.Y.

Hakim Byrd had 20 points as Marist romped past Manhattan 61-39 on Saturday.

Ricardo Wright had 12 points for Marist (4-1, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell added 12 points and Raheim Sullivan had 10 points. Byrd shot 4 for 6 from deep.

Anthony Nelson had 11 points for the Jaspers (1-2, 1-2). Samba Diallo added seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

