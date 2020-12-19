Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Warrick, Eleeda lift Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State

The Associated Press

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky.

Marques Warrick and Adham Eleeda each registered 18 points as Northern Kentucky got past Youngstown State 79-64 on Saturday in the first Horizon League matchup of the season for both teams.

Bryson Langdon chipped in 12 points and Trevon Faulkner had 11 for Northern Kentucky (3-3).

Michael Akuchie had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Penguins (3-1). Naz Bohannon added 12 points and nine rebounds. Darius Quisenberry had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

