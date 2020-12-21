Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Morales carries Wagner over Sacred Heart 74-46

NEW YORK

Alex Morales posted 18 points as Wagner defeated Sacred Heart 74-46 on Monday night.

Elijah Allen added 14 points and Delonnie Hunt 13 for Wagner (1-3, 1-2 Northeast Conference).

Aaron Clarke had 11 points for the Pioneers (1-3, 1-2). Bryce Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds. Alex Watson had 10 points.

The teams square off again on Tuesday.

