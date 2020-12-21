Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Sports

Wood scores 18 to lift Belmont past Evansville 72-63

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Belmont to a 72-63 win over Evansville on Monday night.

Luke Smith had 14 points for Belmont (8-1), which won its fifth consecutive game. Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 10 points.

Samari Curtis had 19 points for the Purple Aces (2-4). Noah Frederking added 11 points. Shamar Givance had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Bailey leads No. 8 Tennessee over winless Saint Joseph’s

December 21, 2020 7:06 PM

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Brian Flores, ahead of schedule in Dolphins’ rebuild, sets the tone for final playoff push

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Detroit Lions’ decision to fire Brayden Coombs was about more than Sunday’s rogue play call

MLB Baseball-INACTIVE

Today’s Chicago Cubs are still utilizing Joe Maddon’s methods. In a time of turnover, they continue to embrace positionless baseball.

NFL Football- INACTIVE

Jaguars getting closer to prize of landing Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence with No. 1 overall pick

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service