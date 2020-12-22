Buffen, Joiner each net 16, Ole Miss stifles UT Martin 90-43

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
OXFORD, Miss.

KJ Buffen and Jarkel Joiner scored 16 points apiece and Mississippi overwhelmed Tennessee-Martin 90-43 on Tuesday.

The Rebels had an early 12-0 run and a late 9-0 surge en route to a 47-19 halftime lead. Buffen had 12 points as Ole Miss shot 62% and limited the Skyhawks to 25%.

Mississippi opened the second half with an 18-2 run and the lead reached 55 on a Joiner jumper with 5:48 to play. Ole Miss finished 35 of 60 from the field (58%) and had a 45-22 rebounding advantage.

Matthew Murrell added 13 points and Austin Crowley scored a career-high 11 for the Rebels (5-1). Luis Rodriguez grabbed nine rebounds and Devontae Shuler had eight assists.

No player reached double figures for the Skyhawks (3-2).

Ole Miss entered the game allowing 54.6 points a game, fourth in the nation, and forcing 20.6 turnover, fifth nationally. UT Martin had 20 turnovers.

The Rebels are scheduled to open Southeastern Conference play at Alabama next Tuesday.

