Clergeot carries SE Louisiana past Grambling State 77-70

Keon Clergeot matched his career high with 25 points as Southeastern Louisiana topped Grambling State 77-70 on Wednesday.

Clergeot hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Joe Kasperzyk had 16 points for Southeastern Louisiana (2-6). Gus Okafor added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Ifejeh had eight rebounds.

Kelton Edwards had 17 points for the Tigers (2-5). Sarion McGee added 14 points and Trevell Cunningham had 11 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25