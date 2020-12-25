Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Charlotte hosts Oklahoma City after Rozier’s 42-point game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets (0-1, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Terry Rozier scored 42 points in the Hornets' 121-114 loss to the Cavaliers.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall with a 10-21 record at home in the 2019-20 season. The Hornets averaged 102.9 points per game last season, 46.5 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.5 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City went 44-28 overall in the 2019-20 season while going 21-14 on the road. The Thunder gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 19.3 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Hornets: Cody Zeller: out (hand), Grant Riller: out (knee).

Thunder: Theo Maledon: out (not with team), Ty Jerome: out (left ankle), Trevor Ariza: out (personal).

