Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Illinois St.

Illinois State (3-3, 0-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (4-2, 0-0)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Illinois State at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Redbirds at Loyola of Chicago was an 81-59 win on Jan. 1, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Loyola of Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tate Hall, Lucas Williamson, Braden Norris and Aher Uguak have collectively accounted for 42 percent of the team's scoring this year and 40 percent of all Ramblers points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSIAH: Josiah Strong has connected on 46.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 66 points and allowing 84 points during those contests. Loyola of Chicago has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 51.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Ramblers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Redbirds. Loyola of Chicago has an assist on 53 of 80 field goals (66.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Illinois State has assists on 46 of 84 field goals (54.8 percent) during its past three games.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Illinois State offense has averaged 80 possessions per game, the third-most in Division I. Loyola of Chicago has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 68.4 possessions per game (ranked 263rd, nationally).

