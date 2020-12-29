Tenn. Tech looks for home win vs Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (2-5, 0-1) vs. Tennessee Tech (0-9, 0-2)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech looks for its fourth straight win over Southeast Missouri at Hooper Eblen Arena. The last victory for the Redhawks at Tennessee Tech was an 83-74 win on Jan. 18, 2014.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Southeast Missouri's Chris Harris, Nolan Taylor and Nana Akenten have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Redhawks points over the last five games.CLUTCH CHRIS: Harris has connected on 35.9 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 27 over his last five games. He's also converted 60.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Southeast Missouri has lost its last three road games, scoring 67.7 points, while allowing 72.7 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Redhawks have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Tennessee Tech has an assist on 29 of 62 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southeast Missouri has attempted more free throws per game than any other OVC team. The Redhawks have averaged 23 free throws per game.

