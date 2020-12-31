USC Upstate looks to end streak vs High Point

South Carolina Upstate (0-9, 0-3) vs. High Point (3-5, 1-2)

Millis Center, High Point, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point looks to extend South Carolina Upstate's conference losing streak to five games. South Carolina Upstate's last Big South win came against the High Point Panthers 69-59 on March 3. High Point is coming off a 63-52 win at home against South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: High Point's Lydell Elmore, Denny Slay II and Caden Sanchez have collectively scored 30 percent of all Panthers points this season, though that figure has slipped to 24 percent over the last five games.

BIG SOUTH BOOST: The Spartans have scored 68.7 points per game to Big South opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 65.4 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tommy Bruner has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all South Carolina Upstate field goals over the last five games. Bruner has 30 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: South Carolina Upstate has lost its last four road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Panthers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Spartans. High Point has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 30 of 64 field goals (46.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: High Point has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big South teams. The Panthers have averaged 23.9 foul shots per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25