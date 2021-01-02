S. Alabama looks to extend streak vs Ga. Southern

South Alabama (7-3, 1-0) vs. Georgia Southern (6-4, 0-1)

W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse, Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its 10th straight conference win against Georgia Southern. South Alabama's last Sun Belt loss came against the Georgia State Panthers 76-73 on Jan. 30, 2020. Georgia Southern lost 88-59 loss at home to South Alabama in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: South Alabama's Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 59 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 44.4 percent of the 63 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He's also converted 77.9 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. Georgia Southern has 39 assists on 87 field goals (44.8 percent) over its previous three contests while South Alabama has assists on 39 of 93 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia Southern is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.2 percent. The Eagles have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game and 15.3 per game over their last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25