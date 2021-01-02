Southern Miss looks for home win vs UTEP

UTEP (4-3, 0-1) vs. Southern Miss (5-3, 1-0)

Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss looks for its ninth straight win over UTEP at Reed Green Coliseum. The last victory for the Miners at Southern Miss was a 59-56 win on Feb. 24, 2010.

SUPER SENIORS: UTEP's Souley Boum, Bryson Williams and Tydus Verhoeven have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Miners points over the last five games.SOLID SOULEY: Boum has connected on 44.2 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 28 over his last five games. He's also converted 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Southern Miss has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69.3 points while giving up 55.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Miners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Eagles. Southern Miss has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) across its past three outings while UTEP has assists on 40 of 84 field goals (47.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Southern Miss has held opposing teams to 60.4 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all CUSA teams.

