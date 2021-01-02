Davis, SMU host No. 5 Houston

No. 5 Houston (7-1, 2-1) vs. SMU (6-0, 2-0)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Quentin Grimes and No. 5 Houston will battle Kendric Davis and SMU. Grimes has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 20 over his last five games. Davis is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 assists over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Davis, Ethan Chargois and Feron Hunt have collectively accounted for 51 percent of SMU's scoring this season. For Houston, Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have collectively scored 45 percent of the team's points this season, including 63 percent of all Cougars points over their last five.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Davis has been directly responsible for 46 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 31 field goals and 38 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: SMU has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 62.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mustangs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Cougars. SMU has an assist on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three outings while Houston has assists on 31 of 66 field goals (47 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 55.9 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

