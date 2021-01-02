Duquesne looks for road win vs GW

Duquesne (2-1, 1-0) vs. George Washington (2-7, 1-1)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne looks for its fourth straight win over George Washington at Charles E. Smith Center. George Washington's last win at home against the Dukes came on Jan. 18, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Duquesne's Marcus Weathers, Tavian Dunn-Martin and Michael Hughes have combined to account for 55 percent of all Dukes scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: James Bishop has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 25 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: George Washington is 0-5 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 2-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Duquesne's Dunn-Martin has made 37.5 percent of his 24 3-point attempts this season, and is 9 for 24 over the last three games. For George Washington, Jamison Battle has connected on 33.9 percent of his 56 attempts from deep and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Duquesne is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 33 percent. The Dukes have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25