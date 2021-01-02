Arletti carries Delaware past Charleston 70-67

Gianmarco Arletti had 21 points as Delaware edged College of Charleston 70-67 on Saturday in the first Colonial Athletic Conference game of the season for both teams.

A basket by Payton Willis cut Delaware's lead to one with eight seconds remaining but Ryan Allen made two free throws with six seconds left. Willis' 3-point attempt rimmed out at the end.

Dylan Painter had 16 points for Delaware (3-3, 1-0). Andrew Carr added 15 points. Anthony Ochefu had seven rebounds.

Allen, the Blue Hens’ leading scorer entering the contest at 16 points per game, was only 2-of-11 from the field and finished with nine points but had five assists.

Payton Willis tied a career high with 21 points and had six rebounds for the Cougars (2-6, 0-1). Zep Jasper added 13 points. Osinachi Smart had nine rebounds.

