Auburn speedy receiver Schwartz plans to enter NFL draft

Auburn receiver Anthony Schwartz plans to skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft.

Schwartz announced his plans Saturday on social media. He had already opted out of the Tigers’ Citrus Bowl game against Northwestern.

Schwartz caught a team-best 54 passes this season. He finished with 636 yards and three touchdowns. Schwartz had 117 catches for 1,433 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons at Auburn.

The 6-foot, 179-pounder also had competed on the track team before opting to focus on football.

Schwartz was the Gatorade national boys’ track and field athlete of the year in 2018. He set a world youth record with a 10.15-seconds 100 meters in the 2017 Florida Relays.