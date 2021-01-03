New Hampshire seeks revenge on Maine

New Hampshire (3-3, 2-1) vs. Maine (1-3, 1-2)

Memorial Gym(Maine), Orono, Maine; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine goes for the season sweep over New Hampshire after winning the previous matchup in Orono. The teams last played each other on Jan. 2, when the Black Bears shot 45.7 percent from the field while limiting New Hampshire to just 39.2 percent en route to a three-point victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Maine's Stephane Ingo has averaged 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and two blocks while LeChaun DuHart has put up 12.3 points. For the Wildcats, Jayden Martinez has averaged 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds while Tayler Mattos has put up 8.7 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Black Bears have allowed only 61.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.MIGHTY MARTINEZ: Martinez has connected on 45.5 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 17 over the last five games. He's also converted 62.5 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Black Bears have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Maine has 40 assists on 59 field goals (67.8 percent) over its previous three outings while New Hampshire has assists on 30 of 67 field goals (44.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Hampshire is ranked second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.8 percent. The Wildcats have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

