Utah puts road win streak on the line against Brooklyn

Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Jazz take on Brooklyn.

Brooklyn went 35-37 overall with a 20-16 record at home a season ago. The Nets averaged 111.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

Utah went 44-28 overall with a 21-16 record on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Jazz averaged 111.3 points per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Nets: Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl).

Jazz: None listed.