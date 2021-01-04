Gonzaga and Baylor top first NET rankings of 2020-21 season

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Francisco in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. Gonzaga won 85-62. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) AP

The top two spots in the the first NET rankings mirror The Associated Press poll.

Gonzaga and Baylor were No. 1 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool rankings released Monday, not long after taking the top two spots in the AP Top 25.

Tennessee, ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, was third in the NET, followed by Illinois and Villanova.

Iowa, Houston, Texas and Missouri rounded out the top 10.

The NET is used for selecting and seeding the NCAA Tournament, but the early rankings carry little significance during the selection process in March.

Gonzaga was the preseason No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and has remained there all season. The Zags are 10-0 with four wins against Quad 1 opponents in the NET metrics.

Baylor is 9-0 and has one Quad 1 win.