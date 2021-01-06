Golden State set to take on division foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (5-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces Golden State for a Pacific Division matchup Wednesday.

Golden State went 15-50 overall and 2-11 in Pacific Division action in the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 106.3 points per game last season, 43.8 in the paint, 17.1 off of turnovers and 13.8 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 8-6 in Pacific Division action and 22-14 on the road a season ago. The Clippers averaged 116.3 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field and 37.1% from deep last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Clippers: Marcus Morris: out (knee), Paul George: out (ankle).