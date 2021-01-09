Sports
Beal leads Washington against Miami after 41-point game
Miami Heat (3-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (2-7, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Washington; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Miami Heat after Bradley Beal scored 41 points in the Wizards' 116-107 loss to the Celtics.
Washington finished 5-9 in Southeast Division games and 16-20 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 114.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 119.1 last season.
Miami finished 10-4 in Southeast Division play and 15-22 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
INJURIES: Wizards: None listed.
Heat: Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee).
