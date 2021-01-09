Quinnipiac looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

Manhattan (2-4, 1-4) vs. Quinnipiac (3-2, 1-0)

People's United Center, Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac looks for its fifth straight conference win against Manhattan. Quinnipiac's last MAAC loss came against the Siena Saints 84-77 on Feb. 26, 2020. Manhattan fell 84-79 in overtime at Quinnipiac in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Anthony Nelson is averaging 18.2 points and 4.3 rebounds to lead the charge for the Jaspers. Elijah Buchanan is also a big contributor, accounting for 12.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. The Bobcats have been led by Brendan McGuire, who is averaging 10.8 points.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Nelson has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 24 over the last five games. He's also made 89.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Quinnipiac has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 77.3 points while giving up 67.7.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Jaspers. Quinnipiac has 47 assists on 71 field goals (66.2 percent) across its past three outings while Manhattan has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Quinnipiac defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.5 percent, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Manhattan has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent through six games (ranking the Jaspers 257th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25