Freese, Pines added to US U23 roster; replace Ochoa, Araujo

Philadelphia goalkeeper Matt Freese and D.C. United defender Donovan Pines have been added to the U.S. under-23 roster for this month's training camp in Bradenton, Florida, in place of Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa and LA Galaxy defender Julian Araujo.

Ochoa injured his right quadriceps and Araujo is ill, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Saturday.

The under-23 team is training under coach Jason Kreis alongside the national team through Jan. 24, and several under-23 players will be added to the national team roster ahead of a contemplated exhibition against Serbia in late January at Orlando, Florida.

Because of the delay in the Tokyo Games caused by the pandemic, the eligibility of the under-23 player pool was extended by a year by FIFA. Qualifying for the Olympics in the North and American and Caribbean region could take place in March.

Orlando midfielder Andrés Perea is training with the under-23 team after practicing with the national team in December. Perea has played for Colombia’s under-17 and under-20 teams and could switch to the U.S. national team program, but he is not currently eligible to appear in a match.

The only Europe-based players training with the under-23 team are PSV Eindhoven and Wolfsburg midfielder Bryang Kayo.

The revised under-23 roster (x-not currently eligible to play for U.S.):

Goalkeepers: Matt Freese (Philadelphia), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), Brady Scott (Austin).

Defenders: George Bello (Atlanta), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Aaron Herrera (Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus), Henry Kessler (New England), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago), Donovan Pines (D.C.), Bryan Reynolds (Dallas), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Sam Vines (Colorado).

Midfielders: Hassani Dotson (Minnesota), Bryang Kayo (Wolfsburg, Germany, x-Andrés Perea (Orlando). Tanner Tessmann (Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose).

Forwards: Cade Cowell (San Jose), Daryl Dike (Orlando), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland), Jesús Ferreira (Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Benji Michel (Orlando), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal).