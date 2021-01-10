Sports

Lewis scores 28 to carry James Madison over Chowan 100-76

The Associated Press

HARRISONBURG, Va.

Matt Lewis had 28 points, shooting 6 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc as James Madison defeated Chowan 100-76 on Sunday.

The game was a makeup, coming together in less than 48 hours after James Madison's scheduled foe, UNC Asheville, was forced to pause games due to coronavirus issues.

Lewis made 10 of 12 shots. Julien Wooden had 12 points for James Madison (5-4). Vado Morse added 10 points. Jayvis Harvey had six rebounds.

Jonathan McFall had 20 points for the Division II Hawks. Elijah Hill added 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Detroit Pistons doomed by cold start against Utah Jazz in 96-86 defeat

Basketball

Kawhi Leonard and Clippers outduel Zach LaVine and Bulls

Sports

Phyfe scores 18 to lead N. Iowa over Bradley 78-72

January 10, 2021 4:26 PM

Sports

Three-time Dakar Rally winner Hubert Auriol dies at 68

January 10, 2021 4:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service