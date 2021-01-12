SFA looks to extend streak vs Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (3-8, 2-1) vs. Stephen F. Austin (5-2, 2-0)

William R. Johnson Coliseum, Nacogdoches, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen F. Austin looks for its 18th straight conference win against Central Arkansas. Stephen F. Austin's last Southland loss came against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders 73-72 on Jan. 8, 2020. Central Arkansas fell 91-80 to Sam Houston on Saturday.

SENIOR STUDS: Stephen F. Austin has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Cameron Johnson, Gavin Kensmil, Roti Ware, David Kachelries and Calvin Solomon have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Lumberjacks points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Rylan Bergersen has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. Bergersen has accounted for 22 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Central Arkansas is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 80 points and 3-1 when scoring at least 80.

PERFECT WHEN: Stephen F. Austin is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 65.5 percent of its free throws. The Lumberjacks are 0-2 when they shoot below 65.5 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: The Stephen F. Austin defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28 percent of all possessions, which is the fourth-highest rate in the country. Central Arkansas has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 333rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25