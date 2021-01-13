Philadelphia and Pittsburgh square off in division battle

Pittsburgh Penguins (0-1-0, Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will play.

Philadelphia finished 41-21-7 overall and 16-4-4 in division action a season ago. The Flyers scored 47 power play goals on 226 power play opportunities last season.

Pittsburgh finished 40-23-6 overall and 8-6-3 in division play in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Penguins compiled a .904 save percentage while giving up 2.7 goals on 29.6 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).