Siena looks to extend streak vs Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.

Siena (4-0, 4-0) vs. Rider (3-8, 3-5)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena looks for its 15th straight conference win against Rider. Siena's last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter's Peacocks 85-80 on Feb. 2, 2020. Rider lost 66-55 at Niagara on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rider's Dwight Murray Jr. has averaged 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Christian Ings has put up 8.8 points. For the Saints, Manny Camper has averaged 13 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Kyle Young has put up 9.8 points and five rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Broncs have given up only 70.4 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 83.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MURRAY JR.: Murray has connected on 41.7 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 17 over his last three games. He's also converted 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Rider is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Rider has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 62 points while giving up 74.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

