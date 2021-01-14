Sports

Blues' Blais suspended 2 games for illegal check to head

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews.

Blais received a minor penalty for elbowing in first-period incident in the Blues' 4-1 victory at Colorado on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Blais $25,862. He had six goals and seven assists in 40 games last season.

