Steadman lifts Montana over N. Arizona 67-56

MISSOULA, Mont.

Michael Steadman tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to carry Montana to a 67-56 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Josh Vazquez had 15 points and six rebounds for Montana (6-6, 2-3 Big Sky Conference). Kyle Owens added 13 points.

Cameron Shelton had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-9, 2-4). Isaiah Lewis added 15 points.

