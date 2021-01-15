Hurricanes visit the Red Wings after shutout win

Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (0-1-0, fifth in the Central Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina visits Detroit after the Hurricanes shut out Detroit 3-0. Petr Mrazek earned the victory in the net for Carolina after recording 14 saves.

Detroit finished 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division play a season ago. The Red Wings scored 142 total goals last season, 32 on power plays and four shorthanded.

Carolina went 8-12-1 in division games and 19-13-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes averaged 3.2 goals on 33.2 shots per game last season.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.