UCLA looks for home win vs Washington

Washington (1-10, 0-7) vs. UCLA (10-2, 6-0)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA looks for its fourth straight win over Washington at Pauley Pavilion. The last victory for the Huskies at UCLA was an 86-84 win on Jan. 28, 2016.

STEPPING UP: UCLA's Tyger Campbell has averaged 12 points and 6.5 assists while Jaime Jaquez Jr. has put up 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. For the Huskies, Quade Green has averaged 14.5 points while Nate Roberts has put up 6.4 points and 7.4 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Huskies have scored 66.7 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 56.3 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Campbell has had his hand in 41 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last five games. Campbell has 26 field goals and 30 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Washington has dropped its last four road games, scoring 70.8 points and allowing 86.5 points during those contests. UCLA has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 59.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bruins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Huskies. UCLA has an assist on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) over its past three outings while Washington has assists on 32 of 73 field goals (43.8 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Washington has scored 68.6 points while allowing 88.4 points over its last five games. UCLA has averaged 78 points and given up just 68.8 over its last five.

