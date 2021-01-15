Mt. St. Mary’s looks to sweep Merrimack

Merrimack (1-2, 1-2) vs. Mount St. Mary's (3-5, 2-2)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary's goes for the season sweep over Merrimack after winning the previous matchup in Emmitsburg. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 14, when the Mountaineers outshot Merrimack 47.5 percent to 35.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 77-57 victory.

STEPPING UP: Damian Chong Qui is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 assists to lead the way for the Mountaineers. Complementing Chong Qui is Nana Opoku, who is accounting for 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Warriors have been led by Jordan Minor, who is averaging 14.3 points and 9.3 rebounds.

TAKE IT UP A NOTCH: The Mountaineers have scored 65.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 58 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Chong Qui has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Mount St. Mary's field goals over the last three games. Chong Qui has accounted for 17 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 60: Mount St. Mary's is 0-5 this year when it allows 60 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 60.

DID YOU KNOW: The Merrimack offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 12th-best rate in the nation. The Mount St. Mary's defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 303rd among Division I teams).

