Sports

Auckland City out of Club World Cup, cites NZ virus measures

The Associated Press

ZURICH

Coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand have caused next month’s Club World Cup to shrink from seven teams to six.

Auckland City told FIFA on Friday it could no longer represent Oceania at the tournament in Qatar because of the “COVID-19 pandemic and related quarantine measures required by the New Zealand authorities.”

FIFA said the requirements in New Zealand “in relation to isolation and quarantine” go beyond the soccer body’s remit.

Auckland’s absence means Qatari champion Al-Duhail will get a bye into the second round. The six-team tournament draw will be made at FIFA headquarters in Zurich on Tuesday.

New Zealand is also working with FIFA to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup with Australia.

New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has won wide acclaim for combating the pandemic. The nation of 5 million people has registered only 25 deaths because of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

FIFA also praised Qatar, which hosted the latter stages of the Asian Champions League last year.

  Comments  

Celebrities

Head of blood doping ring convicted, sentenced to prison

January 15, 2021 3:43 AM

Sports

Campbell looks for home win vs Presbyterian

January 15, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

Pepperdine looks to extend streak vs Portland

January 15, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

USC looks to extend streak vs Washington St.

January 15, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

UCLA looks for home win vs Washington

January 15, 2021 3:31 AM

Sports

Weathers, Texas Southern host Grambling St.

January 15, 2021 3:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service