Bellarmine tops Florida Gulf Coast 74-60

The Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla.

CJ Fleming posted 19 points and six rebounds and Ethan Claycomb had 15 points as Bellarmine topped Florida Gulf Coast 74-60 on Friday night.

Dylan Penn had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Bellarmine (4-5, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Pedro Bradshaw added eight rebounds.

Caleb Catto had 15 points for the Eagles (5-3, 0-1). Jalen Warren added 11 points. Luis Rolon had six assists.

January 15, 2021 6:20 PM
