Ottawa takes on Toronto in division battle

Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1-0, fifth in the North Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (1-0-0, first in the North Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto faces Ottawa for a North Division matchup.

Ottawa went 9-9-5 in division play and 18-13-6 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Senators allowed 3.2 goals on 33.4 shots per game last season.

Toronto went 12-8-2 in division games and 18-16-2 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Maple Leafs scored 237 total goals last season while collecting 395 assists.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.