NKU seeks revenge on IUPUI

IUPUI (2-4, 1-4) vs. Northern Kentucky (5-7, 3-4)

BB&T Arena, Highland Heights, Kentucky; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky seeks revenge on IUPUI after dropping the first matchup in Highland Heights. The teams last met on Jan. 15, when the Jaguars shot 43.1 percent from the field and went 9 for 18 from 3-point territory on their way to a 74-69 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: IUPUI's Marcus Burk, Elyjah Goss and Jaylen Minnett have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 67 percent of all Jaguars points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Norse have allowed just 68 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over the last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jaguars have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Norse. Northern Kentucky has an assist on 27 of 65 field goals (41.5 percent) across its past three outings while IUPUI has assists on 33 of 72 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

SECOND CHANCES: Northern Kentucky has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 37.6 percent this year. That rate is the 11th-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for IUPUI stands at just 24 percent (ranked 273rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25