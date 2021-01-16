Sports

Bologna beats Hellas Verona 1-0 for first win since November

The Associated Press

Bologna's Riccardo Orsolini scores on a penalty his side's first score during the Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Verona at the Renato Dall'Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (Massimo Paolone /LaPresse via AP)
BOLOGNA, Italy

Bologna ended its winless run by beating Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A on Saturday.

Bologna's first win since November followed a run of three defeats and five draws.

Riccardo Orsolini scored from the penalty spot in the first half after Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri brought down Roberto Soriano.

Bologna eased its fears of being dragged into a relegation battle as it moved eight points above the bottom three.

Verona remained ninth, four points below the Europa League qualifying spots.

Promoted Spezia was playing at relegation-threatened Torino later. Sampdoria was hosting Udinese.

