Sports

Williams leads Hartford past UMBC with double-double

The Associated Press

BALTIMORE

Austin Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds to carry Hartford to a 70-63 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Traci Carter had 16 points, six assists and five steals for Hartford (9-5, 6-3 America East Conference). Miroslav Stafl added 14 points and eight rebounds.

Brandon Horvath had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Retrievers (9-3, 5-2). R.J. Eytle-Rock added 13 points. Jacob Boonyasith had 12 points.

