Sports

Colorado St. beats San Jose St. 88-61

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Isaiah Stevens and Adam Thistlewood scored 16 points apiece and Colorado State romped past San Jose State 88-61 on Saturday.

Kendle Moore scored 15 points for the Rams (10-2, 7-1 Mountain West Conference), James Moors scored 14) and Colorado State won its fourth straight game.

Sebastian Mendoza had 15 points for the Spartans (2-10, 0-8), losers of four in a row.straight. Richard Washington scored 15 and Ralph Agee 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Diong scores 20 to carry UNLV past New Mexico 77-54

January 16, 2021 5:22 PM

Sports

King scores 24, leads EKU past Eastern Illinois 93-85 in OT

January 16, 2021 5:21 PM

Sports

Memphis’ health concerns cancels game at No. 16 USF women

January 16, 2021 5:19 PM

Sports

Williams, Brown lift Murray St. over UT Martin 79-57

January 16, 2021 5:18 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service