Miami takes on Detroit, aims to stop 3-game slide

Detroit Pistons (3-9, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (4-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup with Detroit after losing three straight games.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and went 29-7 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 16.2 points off of turnovers, 11.8 second chance points and 41.8 bench points last season.

Detroit went 20-46 overall and 12-31 in Eastern Conference games a season ago. The Pistons averaged 24.1 assists per game on 39.3 made field goals last season.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Heat 120-100 in their last meeting on Jan. 16. Jerami Grant led Detroit with 24 points, and Bam Adebayo paced Miami with 28 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: day to day (health and safety protocols), Tyler Herro: day to day (neck), Maurice Harkless: day to day (health and safety protocols), Meyers Leonard: day to day (shoulder).

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (ankle), Killian Hayes: out (hip).