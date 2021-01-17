Lafayette looks to extend streak vs Loyola

Lafayette (4-1, 4-1) vs. Loyola (Md.) (0-1, 0-1)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette looks for its fifth straight conference win against Loyola (Md.). Lafayette's last Patriot League loss came against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks 90-89 on Jan. 2. Loyola (Md.) lost 77-75 at Lafayette in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Lafayette's Justin Jaworski, E.J. Stephens and Neal Quinn have combined to account for 61 percent of all Leopards points this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Jaworski has connected on 44.7 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 38 over the last five games. He's also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

LAST YEAR: These Patriot League foes matched up on two occasions during the 2019-20 season, splitting the games, one win apiece.

DID YOU KNOW: Lafayette went 10-8 against conference foes last season. In those 18 games, the Leopards gave up 68.3 points per game while scoring just 68.1 per contest. Loyola (Md.) went 7-11 overall in Patriot League play, scoring 74.3 points and giving up 77.4 per game in the process.

