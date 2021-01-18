Pittsburgh hosts Washington after shootout victory

Washington Capitals (2-0-1, first in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2-0, seventh in the East Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Pittsburgh after the Penguins took down Washington 4-3 in a shootout.

Pittsburgh went 8-6-3 in division play and 23-8-4 at home during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Penguins recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .904 save percentage.

Washington went 11-12-2 in division play and 23-10-3 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Capitals scored 42 power play goals on 216 power play opportunities last season.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Penguins: Kasperi Kapanen: out (health protocols).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body).