Martin scores 21 to lift Towson past UNC Wilmington 72-69

Zane Martin had 21 points as Towson narrowly beat UNC Wilmington 72-69 on Monday.

Charles Thompson made two free throws with 1:35 remaining to give Towson a 70-69 lead. He also made 2 of 4 at the stripe in the final 28 seconds. UNC Wilmington only made one field goal in the final four minutes.

Solomon Uyaelunmo had 14 points and nine rebounds for Towson (2-5, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Thompson added 10 points and nine rebounds, and Jason Gibson also had 10 points.

Jaylen Sims had 19 points for the Seahawks (6-4, 0-1). Mike Okauru added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jake Boggs had 14 points.

