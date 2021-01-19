St. Louis hosts San Jose after Faulk’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (1-2-0, eighth in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1-0, second in the West Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit St. Louis after Justin Faulk scored two goals in the Blues' 5-4 win against the Sharks.

St. Louis finished 42-19-10 overall and 15-7-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Blues were called for 236 penalties last season averaging 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes per game.

San Jose finished 11-11-1 in division action and 12-19-3 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Sharks were called for 279 penalties last season averaging 4.0 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Sharks: Maxim Letunov: out (health protocols).