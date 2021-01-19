Boeheim, Girard lead Syracuse to 83-57 rout of Miami

Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) dunks over Syracuse forwards Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier (1) during an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Syracuse, N.Y. (Dennis Nett/The Post-Standard via AP) AP

Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard each scored a season-high 23 points to lead Syracuse to an 83-57 rout of Miami on Tuesday night.

It was the Orange's largest margin of victory in the series since an 81-52 home win on Dec. 12, 1993.

Boeheim and Girard combined for nine of the Orange's 10 3-pointers and seven of their 19 assists. Boeheim had his fourth game this season with at least 20 points and Girard reached the mark for the third time. Quincy Guerrier added 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds for Syracuse (8-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which avenged last season’s 69-65 overtime loss at Miami.

Isaiah Wong scored 16 points and Anthony Walker had 13 for Miami (6-7, 2-6). Senior Kameron McGusty, who did not play in a 78-72 win over then-No. 16 Louisville on Saturday because of a right hamstring injury, added nine points.

The Hurricanes shot just 22 of 56 (38%) overall that included 21 missed 3-pointers and 17 turnovers.

Boeheim scored 10 points as the Orange opened the second half on a 25-11 run for a 61-33 lead with 11 minutes remaining. Guerrier’s dunk made it 73-46 with seven minutes left.