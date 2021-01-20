Rutgers, Penn State look to end streaks

Rutgers (7-5, 3-5) vs. Penn State (3-6, 0-5)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers looks to extend Penn State's conference losing streak to nine games. Rutgers' last Big Ten win came against the Purdue Boilermakers 81-76 on Dec. 29, 2020. Penn State has dropped its last eight games against conference opponents dating back to last season.

STEPPING UP: Penn State's Myreon Jones has averaged 15.9 points while Izaiah Brockington has put up 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Scarlet Knights, Ron Harper Jr. has averaged 18.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while Jacob Young has put up 15.8 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals.ROBUST RON: Harper has connected on 42.3 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last three games. He's also made 58.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rutgers is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 60 percent of its free throws. The Scarlet Knights are 2-5 when they shoot below 60 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Nittany Lions have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Scarlet Knights. Penn State has an assist on 32 of 79 field goals (40.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Rutgers has assists on 29 of 72 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among Big Ten teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25