Kamateros carries South Dakota past W. Illinois 65-60

Tasos Kamateros had 15 points as South Dakota narrowly defeated Western Illinois 65-60 on Friday night.

Xavier Fuller had 14 points and seven rebounds for South Dakota (7-6, 5-0 Summit League), which won its sixth straight game. A.J. Plitzuweit added 13 points. Damani Hayes had eight rebounds.

Stanley Umude, the Coyotes’ leading scorer heading into the matchup at 21.0 points per game, had only four points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Will Carius scored a season-high 21 points for the Leathernecks (2-10, 0-5), whose losing streak reached six games. Tamell Pearson added 19 points. Cameron Burrell had 10 rebounds.

