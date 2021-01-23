SD State puts streak on line vs N. Dakota

North Dakota (4-12, 4-6) vs. South Dakota State (9-3, 5-1)

Frost Arena, Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it takes on North Dakota. North Dakota fell 92-73 at South Dakota State in its last outing. South Dakota State is coming off a 92-73 home win over North Dakota in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: South Dakota State's Noah Freidel has averaged 18.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while Baylor Scheierman has put up 13.8 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Fighting Hawks, Filip Rebraca has averaged 16.6 points and 6.7 rebounds while Tyree Ihenacho has put up 7.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.

SUMMIT LEAGUE IMPROVEMENT: The Jackrabbits have scored 82.7 points per game against Summit League opponents so far, an improvement from the 74.4 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.FILIP IS A FORCE: Rebraca has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 52.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: South Dakota State has scored 90 points per game and allowed 65.8 over its four-game home winning streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Jackrabbits have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Fighting Hawks. South Dakota State has an assist on 48 of 92 field goals (52.2 percent) over its past three outings while North Dakota has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Dakota State is rated second among Summit League teams with an average of 80.1 points per game. The Jackrabbits have averaged 90 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

