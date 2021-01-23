Sports

Summers, Dorsey lift Navy past Army 69-62

The Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Greg Summers had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead five Navy players in double figures as the Midshipmen won their ninth straight game, getting past Army 69-62 on Saturday.

Patrick Dorsey added 13 points for the Midshipmen (10-1, 7-0 Patriot League). Cam Davis chipped in 11, Jaylen Walker scored 10 and Richard Njoku had 10.

Summers made 9 of 11 foul shots. Dorsey also had eight rebounds.

Lonnie Grayson had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Black Knights (8-4, 4-3). Tucker Blackwell added 13 points. Jalen Rucker had 11 points.

