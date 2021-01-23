Sports

Lions hire Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator

The Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions hired Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.

The Lions announced the move Saturday. Glenn joins new coach Dan Campbell's staff after spending the past five seasons as the secondary coach for the New Orleans Saints.

Before his tenure in New Orleans, Glenn was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. He also worked as a personnel scout for the New York Jets for two seasons.

Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler as a player and played in 205 games in 15 years for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

